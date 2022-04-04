Mayor Adams meets family of boy fatally shot inside car in Brooklyn

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Monday met with the family of 12-year-old Kade Lewin, who was shot and killed while he sat in a car in Brooklyn last week.

The boy was eating in the car with an adult family member and an 8-year-old girl when he was shot in the head Thursday night, police said. As his family mourns, Adams said he met with President Joe Biden and his chief-of-staff in Washington this weekend to discuss getting guns off the streets.

“We are dealing with the problem with ghost guns. It’s imperative that we come up with clear messages around ghost guns and the kits that assemble them. And I believe Washington is going to do that,” Adams said.

While the mayor waits for the White House to act, Adams said the NYPD’s anti-guns unit is working hard, noting that in just a few weeks they confiscated more than 20 firearms. He said the flow of illegal guns into New York needs to stop.

Adams also said 70% of the people who were carrying the firearms the anti-gun unit grabbed had prior violent offenses.

