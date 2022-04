After several years of discussions and rewrites, an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance will be presented to the public. At its March 29 meeting, Sussex County Council introduced the ordinance, which includes more incentives to entice developers to build workforce rental units in their projects. In addition, multifamily housing projects, up to 12 units per acre, would become permitted, by-right uses in defined growth areas in all residential zoning districts, without the need for rezoning and conditional-use applications and public hearings.

4 DAYS AGO