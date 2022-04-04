ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Every team's most improved player this season

By theScore Staff
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. This week, we are highlighting the player on each team who has improved the most over 2021-22. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage, but only one qualified Suns player shoots over 40%: Cam Johnson. He's...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Irving scores 42, Nets beat Rockets 118-105 to move to 8th

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets 118-105 on Tuesday night to improve their position in the race for play-in seeding. Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets pull away again after their 21-point...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Spurs beat Nuggets 116-97, earn spot in play-in tournament

DENVER (AP) — Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a spot in the play-in tournament Tuesday night following a 116-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets. A little while after San Antonio won, the Spurs locked up at least the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theScore

Porzingis scores 25, Wizards cruise to win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control, and the Wizards pulled away for a 132-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Rui Hachimura tied a season high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford set season highs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Udoka Azubuike
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sixers Player Officially “Ineligible To Play” In Toronto

The Sixers will be without one of their top defenders for Thursday night’s game in Toronto. On Wednesday, 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was listed as “ineligible to play” on the NBA’s injury report likely due to his vaccination status and Canada’s COVID-19 protocols. Sixers reporter...
NBA
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Players#Nba History#Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
theScore

What's at stake in the March Madness title game

After a wild NCAA Tournament filled with surprising results, the national championship comes down to the dominant Kansas Jayhawks and the surprising North Carolina Tar Heels. With so much tradition and history, as well as big-name college basketball stars, this matchup generates endless storylines. We take a look at the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
theScore

Kansas pulls off all-time comeback to win national title over North Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk. What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas. The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.
KANSAS STATE
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA MVP Race Still Up-In-The-Air After Tuesday's Games

There are just a few days left in the 2021-22 NBA regular season and there is still no clear cut MVP front-runner, as some of the top candidates in Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo were in action on Tuesday night. Here is what each of them did in their respective games.
NBA
theScore

Bulls' Vucevic: Hard foul on Bucks' Allen wasn't intentional

Grayson Allen was the center of attention for the third straight meeting between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The Bucks sharpshooter was fouled hard by Bulls center Nikola Vucevic as he drove to the basket in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's contest, resulting in a dead-ball technical foul for the latter.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

NHL Tuesday best bets: Stars to cool red-hot Islanders

We turned a slight profit Monday night. While the St. Louis Blues didn't win the first period - naturally, they scored four in the second - the Toronto Maple Leafs came through for us as +115 underdogs. We'll aim for better as we dig into our best bets for Tuesday's...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy