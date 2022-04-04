ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Into the woods: Maine Outdoor School takes learning outside

By Anne Berleant
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazel Stark waits in back of the Hancock Grammar School by a ring of stumps. It’s her outdoor classroom on days she comes to the tiny elementary school for some big-time outside fun — and education — for first-graders. “Look, a spider!” calls out one boy,...

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

I was lucky enough to visit a Maine black bear den

A few weeks ago, I joined members of the bear crew from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to survey a black bear sow in its den. Approximately 80 of Maine’s 35,000 black bears are outfitted with tracking collars. Wildlife technicians visit the dens of the collared sows every winter to evaluate and record health information about the bears.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Student, Teacher Shot Outside Dorchester School

A high school student and a teacher were shot Tuesday outside a Dorchester school while preparing for a school event, according to Boston police. Police said the 17-year-old student and 31-year-old teacher were in a group of people in the parking lot at the TechBoston Academy on Peacevale Road when someone opened fire, hitting both victims. This happened around 5:40 p.m. as the group was preparing for a school event.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#College#Grad School#Maine Outdoor School#Milbridge
The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell schools examine future of learning

Kalispell Public Schools has taken its first strides in a yearslong path to transforming “how school is done,” after recently wrapping up four public listening sessions at the elementary and middle school level. One of the listening sessions at Kalispell Middle School on March 16 drew a small...
KALISPELL, MT
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

A 460 Year Old Hunting Bow Was Found In Alaska

The long history of hunting is important. It’s something we have done forever to feed our families, friends and ourselves. Hunting is much more then going after an animal, it’s sharing the experiences, having an incredible encounter with an animal that you actually love and respect more than is imaginable.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
Power 96

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Local News

Schools offer outdoor classroom experiences through gardening

Now that spring has officially sprung, planting and growing season is on the horizon. But gardening isn’t limited to the backyard. Many schools are incorporating gardening into their curriculums to provide children with a direct relationship with nature through experiences in planting, harvesting, weeding, watering and more. At Westtown,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
KSDK

Students steer school bus to safety in Maine

TOPSHAM, Maine — The driver who experienced a medical event while driving a school bus in Topsham has died, according to an email from MSAD 75 superintendent Bob Lucy. School officials said Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon was the one behind the wheel of the bus on Route 201 Monday morning.
TRAFFIC
Government Technology

Hawaii Schools to Spend $72M on Devices, Online Learning

(TNS) — More than $72 million in federal COVID-19 assistance funds has been awarded to Hawaii public schools, and a handful of charter and private schools, to help close the “digital equity” gap suffered by students who don’t have a way to connect to the Internet at home.
HAWAII STATE
Bangor Daily News

Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Lunch & Learn event

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. In September of 2021, an unknown man threw a firebomb into the offices of the Travis County (Texas) Democratic Party along with a note containing a politically motivated and threatening message. Thankfully no one was injured and the fire was quickly put out but the attack underscored a sinister and growing threat in modern American politics. Texas has stood at the epicenter of partisan actors trying to use violence, intimidation, and illegal acts of voter suppression to influence public policy. Join Katie Naranjo, Travis County Democratic Party chair, and Will Hayward from the League of Women Voters of Maine to hear what has happened in Texas, how this anti-democratic undercurrent is beginning to bubble up in Maine, and how we can make sure Maine does not end up like Texas.
MAINE STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Windham: Turkeys are breaking up from their winter flocks

As I traveled around the region this week I noticed that the flocks of turkeys I saw were getting to be more hens and the young of the year, with a few jakes on the perimeter. There are more small scattered flocks of turkeys in the area than the large winter flocks I’ve seen all winter long. Turkey hunters refer to this as the spring break up and that means the breeding season is kicking into high gear.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy