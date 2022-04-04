Into the woods: Maine Outdoor School takes learning outside

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. In September of 2021, an unknown man threw a firebomb into the offices of the Travis County (Texas) Democratic Party along with a note containing a politically motivated and threatening message. Thankfully no one was injured and the fire was quickly put out but the attack underscored a sinister and growing threat in modern American politics. Texas has stood at the epicenter of partisan actors trying to use violence, intimidation, and illegal acts of voter suppression to influence public policy. Join Katie Naranjo, Travis County Democratic Party chair, and Will Hayward from the League of Women Voters of Maine to hear what has happened in Texas, how this anti-democratic undercurrent is beginning to bubble up in Maine, and how we can make sure Maine does not end up like Texas.

MAINE STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO