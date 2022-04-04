ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Hillsdale County reports 14 new COVID cases; Michigan cases fall 4.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago
Michigan reported 5,418 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.1% from the previous week. The previous week had 5,649 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Hillsdale County reported 14 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,328 cases and 204 deaths.

Michigan ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.76% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 50 counties, with the best declines in Livingston County, with 83 cases from 194 a week earlier; in Wayne County, with 1,097 cases from 1,168; and in Oakland County, with 706 cases from 751.

Michigan ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 66.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Michigan reported administering another 57,638 vaccine doses, including 6,940 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 36,846 vaccine doses, including 8,508 first doses. In all, Michigan reported it has administered 15,504,608 total doses.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Washtenaw County with 161 cases per 100,000 per week; Mackinac County with 148; and Macomb County with 104. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 1,097 cases; Macomb County, with 910 cases; and Oakland County, with 706. Weekly case counts rose in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Washtenaw, Macomb and Muskegon counties.

In Michigan, 134 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 154 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,389,506 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 35,706 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 575
  • The week before that: 614
  • Four weeks ago: 995

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,524
  • The week before that: 39,307
  • Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Phys.org

With the arrival of spring temps, ice coverage on Lake Michigan is likely to end up just below average this season

As ice coverage across the Great Lakes falls from winter highs with spring and summer warming ahead, Lake Michigan is likely to end up with a just-below-average season. Lake Michigan reached an ice coverage high of 37% in February, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, which records and models ice coverage.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Jury in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot deliberating for 2nd day

Jurors are returning for a second day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Jurors asked for a definition of “weapon” Monday but otherwise gave no indication of the progress of their work.“We'll do the same drill” Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Three of them also face additional charges, including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, namely an explosive.The judge consulted prosecutors and defense lawyers before explaining how to define...
POLITICS
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

