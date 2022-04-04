Hillsdale County reports 14 new COVID cases; Michigan cases fall 4.1%

Michigan reported 5,418 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.1% from the previous week. The previous week had 5,649 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Hillsdale County reported 14 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,328 cases and 204 deaths.

Michigan ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.76% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 50 counties, with the best declines in Livingston County, with 83 cases from 194 a week earlier; in Wayne County, with 1,097 cases from 1,168; and in Oakland County, with 706 cases from 751.

Michigan ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 66.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Michigan reported administering another 57,638 vaccine doses, including 6,940 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 36,846 vaccine doses, including 8,508 first doses. In all, Michigan reported it has administered 15,504,608 total doses.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Washtenaw County with 161 cases per 100,000 per week; Mackinac County with 148; and Macomb County with 104. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 1,097 cases; Macomb County, with 910 cases; and Oakland County, with 706. Weekly case counts rose in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Washtenaw, Macomb and Muskegon counties.

In Michigan, 134 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 154 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,389,506 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 35,706 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 575

The week before that: 614

Four weeks ago: 995

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,524

The week before that: 39,307

Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

