Justin Bieber Wore An Enormous Suit to the Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas was a predictably star-studded affair feting the biggest names in music. Like most award shows, none of the nominees ran on stage to slap a presenter in a fit of righteous rage, so people won't be talking about it around the water cooler at Academy Awards levels. if they do, though, conversation should be laser-focused on one thing: Justin Bieber's enormous suit.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast / Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Here's how People described the sartorial choice:

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber made a bold style statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards, dazzling everyone with their looks. Justin's exaggerated oversize Balenciaga suit paired with the brand's monster Croc collab and a hot pink beanie offset his wife's simple, understated glamour.

I don't know about any of that. What I do know is that the suit was funny because it was bigger than a normal suit.

Bieber, who was nominated for a bunch of stuff but didn't win, looked like Tom Hanks in Big. He looked like the fourth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He looked like Nathan Fielder.

Big suits are back. Robert Pattinson just wore a roomy one to The Batman premier. One more and we'll have a New York Times trend piece. And honestly, this is great news for dudes. No more stressing out about looking svelte in an unforgiving European cut. Now is the time to drag pant cuffs on the floor and struggle to free hands from enormous sleeves. Let's embrace it and live larger than life.