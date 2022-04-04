ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Justin Bieber Wore An Enormous Suit to the Grammys

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

The 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas was a predictably star-studded affair feting the biggest names in music. Like most award shows, none of the nominees ran on stage to slap a presenter in a fit of righteous rage, so people won't be talking about it around the water cooler at Academy Awards levels. if they do, though, conversation should be laser-focused on one thing: Justin Bieber's enormous suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYMpC_0eyjGbax00
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast / Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Here's how People described the sartorial choice:

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber made a bold style statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards, dazzling everyone with their looks. Justin's exaggerated oversize Balenciaga suit paired with the brand's monster Croc collab and a hot pink beanie offset his wife's simple, understated glamour.

I don't know about any of that. What I do know is that the suit was funny because it was bigger than a normal suit.

Bieber, who was nominated for a bunch of stuff but didn't win, looked like Tom Hanks in Big. He looked like the fourth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He looked like Nathan Fielder.

Big suits are back. Robert Pattinson just wore a roomy one to The Batman premier. One more and we'll have a New York Times trend piece. And honestly, this is great news for dudes. No more stressing out about looking svelte in an unforgiving European cut. Now is the time to drag pant cuffs on the floor and struggle to free hands from enormous sleeves. Let's embrace it and live larger than life.

Comments / 4

Related
The Big Lead

Nick Wright: Lakers Dead, Died a Miserable Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have been remarkably consistent in their ability to fall short of any reasonable expectations this season and last night was yet another shining example of the hellish existence LeBron James has invited every geriatric millennial to share. All of the shows will be all over the disaster against the lowly Houston Rockets, which featured James passing up a look at the victory in favor of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook missing a bunny at the rack to perhaps officially eliminate the Lakers from having any hope. Because First Things First is, by definition, first, Nick Wright was able to blaze the trail for today's discourse. And he held nothing back.
NBA
The Big Lead

Three Anthony Davis Trade Destinations

The Los Angeles Lakers' no-good, very bad season will be coming to an end in a few weeks. Whether it be by means of missing the playoffs entirely, in the play-in tournament, or at the hands of a juggernaut first-round opponent, the Lakers will be on vacation sooner rather than later.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Nathan Fielder
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Academy Awards#Las Vegas#Tomandlorenzo#Nba Draft#Batman#New York Times
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in sheer dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Sheer genius. Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle. And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shocks fans with latest glamorous transformation

Drew Barrymore is seriously switching things up! While the star always dons different, impressively styled outfits each day on her hit morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she certainly has a distinct style she sticks to. The actress typically relies on eclectic, sometimes slightly androgynous looks, often favoring long...
CELEBRITIES
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy