Loki writer Michael Waldron shared the speech that the crew would have used if they had won a WGA Award. On Twitter, he posed a clip of Tara Strong reading a pre-recorded message as Miss Minutes. Fans really took a liking to the extradimensional being during her run on the Disney+ show. In a series full of surprises, Miss Minutes was one of the early ones. Strong's performance would not go unnoticed on social media as fans of Loki gathered around to hear what she had to say. It's clear that Waldron and his fellow writers had an absolute blast making the MCU series. Direct consequences have been brewing in every Marvel project since then. Hopefully the writer and his partners can get things going on Loki Season 2 sometime soon. Check out the whole speech right here.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO