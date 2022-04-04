ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Levittown Man

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Richard Buseck Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man.

Nassau County resident Richard Buseck, age 65, of Levittown, was reported missing on Sunday, April 3 in Levittown.

Buseck was last seen leaving his home in a gray 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate CPK 2267, said the Nassau County Police.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. His clothing description and destination are unknown, police said.

Detectives request that anyone with information contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

