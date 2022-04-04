Alert Issued For Missing Levittown Man
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man.
Nassau County resident Richard Buseck, age 65, of Levittown, was reported missing on Sunday, April 3 in Levittown.
Buseck was last seen leaving his home in a gray 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate CPK 2267, said the Nassau County Police.
He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. His clothing description and destination are unknown, police said.
Detectives request that anyone with information contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 5