House Rent

Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance

 2 days ago
A debate is playing out across the country as the Treasury Department begins reallocating some of the $46.5 billion in...

Portland Tribune

Deadline extended again for emergency rental assistance

Federal aid of $16 million prompts state agency to set March 21; almost 25,000 applications filed since Jan. 26.Oregon households behind on their rent will have a few more days to apply for emergency rental assistance because of a late infusion of $16 million in federal aid. The new deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 21. Incomplete applications, which must be started by the first deadline, must be completed by March 28. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department had announced last week it would close the online portal for applications on March 14. It had closed the...
KETV.com

Lawmakers pass rental assistance bill

It appears Nebraska will miss out on millions of additional dollars in federal rental assistance. Lawmakers passed a bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for the $120 million in relief but it may not have any impact. For weeks, Ricketts has repeatedly refused to apply for the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Rental assistance needs better messaging

There’s a problem with rental assistance in Pennsylvania. It doesn’t seem to be going where it’s needed. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, evictions and rental issues have been a concern as people have worried about making sure they had a place to live while they were sheltering in place or while their jobs were in limbo. Rental assistance has been a part of multiple relief packages passed by Congress.
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Canyon News

March 31 Is Deadline To Apply For State Rental Assistance

SANTA MONICA—The deadline for tenants and landlords impacted by COVID-19 to apply for state rent and utility assistance is Thursday, March 31. Renters and property owners who have not yet applied, or who may be eligible for additional aid are encouraged to apply at housing.ca.gov. According to the city...
CNET

Child Tax Credit: Biden Asks Congress to Extend Payments. What That Means for You

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Starting last summer, families who qualified for the enhanced child tax credit received up to $300 per eligible child. This was part of an effort by Congress and the White House to steady a US economy wobbling from the ongoing pandemic. The expansion of the child tax credit payments under the American Rescue Plan looped in roughly 90% of children and over the last six months of 2021 lifted millions of children out of poverty.
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

