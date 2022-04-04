ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Chilling texts revealed after Florida mom Cassie Carli found in shallow grave

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The ex-boyfriend of the Florida mom whose body has been found in a shallow grave in Alabama reportedly told her father that she had asked him to drop her off “in the middle of nowhere in Destin” to stay with a friend before she vanished.

Authorities found the body of Cassie Carli, 37, buried inside a barn in Springville, about 300 miles north from where she was last seen in Navarre Beach, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced Sunday.

Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo, who was arrested Saturday, has ties to the property, the sheriff said without elaborating on the connection.

According to a text exchange, Spanevelo told the woman’s father that she had asked him to drop her off “in the middle of nowhere in Destin,” a city in northwest Florida, so she could stay with a friend named Stacey.

“Stacey moved to Alabama a while ago. Cassie would never have you drop her off anywhere. Is her car at your house?” Carli’s father replied, The US Sun reported , citing text messages from March 28.

The day before, she went to pick up her daughter, 4-year-old Saylor, in a custody exchange with her ex in the parking lot of Juana’s Pagodas restaurant at Navarre Beach in Pensacola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPvNP_0eyjEmEW00
Cassie Carli’s body was identified by a tattoo.Facebook / Cassie Carli

Later that night, Carli’s worried father received a text response from her number saying she had car trouble and that she was spending the night at Spanevelo’s home.

Carli was officially reported as a missing person on March 28, when her friends and family began their own search.

The following day, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office officially announced her as a missing person and her car was discovered in the restaurant parking lot – with her purse inside the vehicle, according to The US Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YUYF_0eyjEmEW00
Marcus Spanevelo was arrested Saturday.Maury County Sheriffs Department

Carli’s sister Raeann messaged Spanevelo to cooperate with authorities.

He told her he had Saylor and that investigators had already contacted him, then forwarded her screenshots of the explanation he provided to her father, the outlet said.

On Wednesday, Spanevelo and Saylor were located in Birmingham, where the girl was turned over to Alabama Child Services.

Johnson expressed concern the next day about some findings of the probe, including that Carli had no credit card or phone activity since she went missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji2Aw_0eyjEmEW00
The barn in St. Clair County, Alabama, where Cassie Carli’s body was discovered.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joined the investigation on Thursday.

Spanevelo was arrested in Lebanon, Tennessee, Friday and charged with tampering with evidence. He also faces charges of destruction of evidence and giving false information.

More charges are pending following the results of an autopsy, which has been scheduled for Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfHu3_0eyjEmEW00
The day before Cassie Carli went missing, she went to pick up her daughter, Saylor, in a custody exchange.Facebook / Cassie Carli

Johnson expects Spanevelo to eventually be extradited to Santa Rosa County Jail from Tennessee.

“He was totally uncooperative. He never cooperated with us,” he said. “And that goes a long way. It’s your baby’s mother and she’s missing — and you’re not going to cooperate with authorities? That’s pretty tell-tale.”

Carli’s remains were found Saturday night in a barn in St. Clair County, Alabama, police announced Sunday. Her body was identified by a tattoo, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x40T2_0eyjEmEW00
Cassie Carli had no credit card or phone activity since she went missing.Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Offi

The property is linked to Spanevelo, who had recently been living and working in the Birmingham area, according to The US Sun.

“It’s not the ending that we wanted obviously, but we’re hoping to provide a little closure to the family,” Johnson told reporters.

