The Local Groove - April 2, 2022

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram opened a lot of eyes with his 2019 debut album, Kingfish. Here was someone coming on the scene at the age of 19 who showed surprisingly advanced skill as a guitarist, and more importantly had the solid songs to back up the playing. Ingram's songs also showed...
Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023.
“We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
Sammy Hagar & The Circle performed at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas on Friday (March 25), and recruited The Runaways guitarist Lita Ford for live cover versions of Montrose's Rock Candy and Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll. After blazing through an assortment of his original material...
When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
Bobby Rydell, the popular teen heartthrob singer who rose to fame in the 1950s and '60s, has died at 79. The singer died Tuesday of pneumonia, Variety reports. Rydell's biggest musical success came in 1960 with the release of his singles Volare and Wild One, though he would also branch out into acting as his career progressed.
EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
Celebrating your birthday at a restaurant surrounded by your besties and family is a normal tradition. Usually at the end of dinner a cake will be brought out and everyone will erupt in singing "Happy Birthday" to the notoriously embarrassed subject. Some restaurants allow customers to bring in their own...
Singer/songwriter Gareth Dunlop, whose songs you’ve heard in shows like Nashville, Lucifer, This Is Us, and Bones, has released the title track of his upcoming album, Animal, due out April 22, along with the accompanying dreamlike video. The new track is inspired by Dunlop’s thoughts on songwriting and the...
Sterling by Music Man has unveiled its 2022 lineup of electric guitars and bass guitars, which introduces a range of aesthetic updates to its preexisting collections. Across the board, the brand’s models have all been treated to new-for-2022 colorways, from the Buttermilk and Firemist Cutlasses all the way to the drop-dead gorgeous Pueblo Pink Mariposa.
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
Latin rapper MC Magic has always been part of the cultural landscape of Phoenix for Jason P. Woodbury.
"Growing up in Arizona, I heard MC Magic all the time, driving around with my cousins," he says.
"So I've just always really loved his music, especially his use of the talk box, which I think...
When singer-songwriter Mica Tenenbaum — half of the synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay — secretly stashed a furry, gray rabbit mask under a table in preparation for the pair’s set, the packed hoard of attendees at Cheer Up Charlies knew they were in for a treat. Backdropped by...
Pattie Harrelson is no stranger to building something from scratch, whether it be a farm or a house. With that in mind, she said her recent project is far from a stretch for her. The LaGrange resident has spent the past month reshaping the former Talladega Machinery and Supply building...
Comments / 0