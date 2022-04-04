ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Local Groove - April 2, 2022

By WPSU
wpsu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchive of The Local Groove from April 2, 2022. Adam Yarger / "Between The Beer and Me" Miss Melanie & The...

radio.wpsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam West
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groove#The Cage#Code Blue#Tree#The Mighty Wiggus#Radio
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Sterling by Music Man launches refreshed 2022 guitar and bass lineup

Sterling by Music Man has unveiled its 2022 lineup of electric guitars and bass guitars, which introduces a range of aesthetic updates to its preexisting collections. Across the board, the brand’s models have all been treated to new-for-2022 colorways, from the Buttermilk and Firemist Cutlasses all the way to the drop-dead gorgeous Pueblo Pink Mariposa.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy