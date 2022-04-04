ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to sign parents bill of rights in children's education

By Misty Severi
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign a bill on Monday that outlines the rights of parents if they object to the curriculum at public schools. The bill was passed by the Peach State's Senate on Friday and outlines the rights of parents to review classroom materials, opt their children...

JulioLibertino
2d ago

I didn’t even read this article, I went straight to the comments to make a prediction- Democrats will hate it, whatever it is. Anything that grants peoples rights (or should I say, reaffirms them), especially parents rights, the democrats oppose. Am I correct?

4
Jeff McLeod
2d ago

I wonder what misleading name they'll give this one since "don't say gay" is already taken. Maybe something like, "The Georgia Put Us Back in Chains" bill, because, you know, that's CLEARLY what the bill says.

2
