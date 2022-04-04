ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for April 4, 2022

By Jeremy
susanvillestuff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...

