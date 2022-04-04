ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12:00 P.M. MONDAY

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 12:00 p.m. Monday for mountain areas in parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said wet snow accumulations of...

kqennewsradio.com

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Idaho8.com

Extremely Windy Monday with some mountain snow

TONIGHT: We should increase the cloud cover by having mostly cloudy skies throughout tonight and the overnight hours. No rain or snow showers though are expected. Winds will stay as light breezes between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's. TOMORROW: We will be having one of...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
Channel 6000

More rain coming in the next 24 hours than we had all last April

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have some serious moisture moving in late Sunday night. That means we have plenty of time in the early hours to be out and about before the rain arrives in Portland. But that’s not necessarily the case for the Oregon coast. Showers increasing by...
PORTLAND, OR
OutThere Colorado

102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
COLORADO STATE
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT

