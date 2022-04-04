ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

Person rams police vehicle during pursuit in East Alton, Ill.

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

EAST ALTON, Ill. – A person is in custody Monday morning after attempting to evade a traffic stop, crashing, fleeing the crash, ramming a police vehicle, and then fleeing once again.

Officers with the South Roxana Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 12:03 a.m. with the suspect who they believed was an impaired driver. The driver fled and then crashed in East Alton, Illinois. The suspect drove the heavily damaged vehicle away from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles arrived at the scene and determined that the suspect “could not have made it too far from the accident.” Coles found the vehicle and driver parked behind a closed business on Fosterburg Road in Alton, Illinois. Another pursuit started at this point. The suspect rammed “the police chief’s squad car and eventually jumped out of the vehicle where a short foot pursuit was initiated.” The suspect was taken into custody in Godfrey, Illinois and then transported to the South Roxana Police Department.

The suspect has not yet been formally charged. The police department is seeking multiple counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

