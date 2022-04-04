ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a 9% stake in Twitter

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP Business Writer
Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, purchasing approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Musk's stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that's looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares....

