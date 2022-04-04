ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know so far about the deadly mass shooting in Sacramento

Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP

By Dustin Jones, Bill Chappell/NPR

Updated April 4, 2022 at 7:41 AM ET

One day after six people died in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, there is very little detail on what happened. At least 12 people were hospitalized after the shooting early Sunday morning. No one is in custody, the police say, as they seek suspects in the case.

Here's what we know so far:

There are multiple shooters, police say

Police are asking the public to help them find anyone who played a part in the shocking crime. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told journalists Sunday evening that investigators have already received multiple tips and videos from the public, saying "we are deeply grateful for that."

Footage of the violence was also captured by a police camera at an intersection near the shootings, she said. The chief also said police recovered a stolen handgun from the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shooting is "yet another horrendous act of gun violence," saying his administration is working closely with local and state law enforcement agencies.

The number of people killed stands at six

Three men and three women were killed, police say. But little else is known about the victims, other than all of those who were killed are adults.

Police officers were in the area and raced to the scene when they heard the shots, Lester said. They rushed to learn what happened — and to perform CPR on victims, she added.

Berry Accius, who runs a nonprofit that helps young people in the area, told Capital Public Radio that he went downtown less than an hour after the shooting.

"When I first came, I saw a victim who was injured, draped in blood, and another person screaming about her son. ... Another lady screaming, saying she saw her sister take her last breath," he said.

A large fight broke out just before the gunfire

The gunfire erupted near the corner of 10th and K streets, close to the California State Capitol around 2 a.m.. according to the Sacramento Police Department Facebook page.

Cellphone videos circulating online captured a fight among a large crowd of people on a sidewalk in the area of the shooting. The footage shows people running for their lives as the first shots ring out — followed by dozens more shots. But it's not yet known how that fracas might be linked to the shooting.

Investigators found "hundreds of pieces of evidence at the scene," Lester said.

"What happened last night is the biggest and most recent example of what we all know," the police chief said. "Gun violence is truly a crisis in our community, and it has increased not only here in Sacramento, but across the nation."

Kawaii Cube
1d ago

Career criminals must be monitored for life to make sure they never commit crimes ever again. This must be done. Society must be tough with crimes and criminals once and for all to keep America a safe place for everyone.Don't do crime if you don't want to be monitored for life.

