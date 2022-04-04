Reckless Driver Destroys Vehicle on I-75 near Dearborn St

A man who drove 75 mph in a 30 mph zone and evaded arrest down the wrong side of the road has been arrested, according to Laredo police. On March 24, Jose Luis Treviño, 24, was arrested on the charges of reckless driving and evading arrest with a vehicle. At about 9:05 a.m., a Laredo police officer observed a black Chrysler 300 traveling at 75 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 2400 block of Santa Isabel Avenue. With lights and sirens on, the officer followed the Chrysler, but the vehicle continued traveling without stopping. Police said the Chrysler also drove on the opposite lane. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was identified as Treviño. Treviño stated that he did not see or hear the lights and sirens from the patrol unit and drove on the wrong side to pass a vehicle that was driving "too slow," according to police.

LAREDO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO