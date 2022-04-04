ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron doubles down payment grants for first-time homebuyers. Here's what that means.

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: Amber Woods is a realtor who spoke on the city of Port Huron's Urban Pioneer program. A previous version of this story spelled her first name wrong.

Port Huron is doubling the financial award it provides to qualifying homebuyers to use as a down payment on a new residence in the city.

But there may still be other challenges facing those looking to purchase a new home the effort doesn’t entirely address.

According to its next annual action plans, which was OK’d by City Council last week, the city was expecting close to $260,000 in federal HOME funds, which finance its Urban Pioneer program. It also cites more than $500,000 in remaining HOME funds already on tap.

Jazmyn Thomas, the city's community development program administrator, said it’s the access the program’s gained over a slowing rate of spending that helped influence the move to increase Urban Pioneer grants from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Partially because, one, it’s winter. People are buying less houses,” she said. “Two, there’s not a huge housing stock on the market, and three, we’re getting applicants that sometimes don’t qualify for the program because they’re either over income, or they don’t meet our ratios.”

The city announced the increase for applicants starting last month.

Thomas said it’d been $5,000 since the program’s inception through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development.

As of June last year, qualifying homes can’t exceed a purchase price of $183,000 for purchasers to utilize the grant.

Applicants also must invest at least 3% of the price into a mortgage loan transaction, and their household must be at 80% or below the median income for a community. For Port Huron, that percentage for a one-person household was $44,800 and $64,000 for a four-person.

Thomas said the debt-to-income limitations can be a barrier.

But she added they’re hoping doubling it will mean more applicants as the weather breaks, and that “more people are buying houses again and to help the rate of expenditure.”

“Because, of course, we have expenditure deadlines we have to meet, and you never want to spend money back to HUD,” Thomas said.

In the past, Port Huron planning officials have said that awareness of programs like Urban Pioneer was could be a challenge in making sure funds find people who need the help.

During a recent interview, Thomas and Planning Director David Haynes said they still rely on local realtors and brokers to help spread the word, including Amber Woods.

Thomas said that amid rising housing costs, they thought the higher down payment assistance grant could better aid homebuyers.

Woods agreed, and for a couple of days after she promoted the program in March, she said she got a lot of interest.

But she said a bigger challenge is making sure interested buyers qualify first.

“The income threshold is really low,” Woods said. “I feel like not very many people have had the opportunity to utilize (it), and I don’t know who would because people who are in that much (of a) lower income bracket don’t always have nice credit.”

She added, “What’s the difference between $5,000 and $10,000 if you can’t utilize it?” Instead, she said she hopes the city and other program administrators will also work on income repair for residents.

“Our education system on these kinds of things has really failed us,” Woods said.

Forms and information can be found on the city’s website at www.porthuron.org, and the community development office can be contacted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (810) 984-9736. Information can also be received by emailing UrbanPioneer@porthuron.org.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron doubles down payment grants for first-time homebuyers. Here's what that means.

