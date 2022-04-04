ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

951 Plover Avenue: 3 Beds, 1 Bath

By admin
miamisprings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing 951 Plover Ave. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, impact windows and doors, with a beautiful lot and backyard. The interior is spacious and bright, and the kitchen and bathroom have been updated. The garage has been converted to the third bedroom but a section in the front remains...

realestate.miamisprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
domino

Can You Paint Tile? The Kitchen vs. the Bathroom

Hear us out: Giving your dated flooring or basic backsplash a makeover doesn’t require a full-on reno. Before you call up a contractor, why not consider painting the tile instead of replacing it. The benefits of this budget-friendly DIY project can result in something brilliant. For one, investing in new squares can get rather costly, depending on the type of tile you have (or are pining after). Plus taking a paintbrush into your own hands leaves room to personalize designs rather than limiting yourself to store-bought options or spending a pretty penny on something custom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CandysDirt

Three Beds, Two Baths, And an Offer Deadline

Built in the 1980s, this home got a fresh facelift in 2016 when the owners updated it to their own standards. They had no intention of leaving any time soon. But then another baby came along and they needed just a little more space, so they sold their dream house and found a new one.
PLANO, TX
Washingtonian.com

Classic Old Town Home with a Spectacular Garden

Circa 1820, this beautifully preserved and enhanced historic home in the Southeast quadrant offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 4 fireplaces, original floors, detailed moldings, and two original staircases. Sunshine pours into the gracious living room with two windows and French doors. The house is totally detached from the dining room to the back with windows lining the south side of this inviting dining space.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

New-Build Dallas Home with ‘Resort-Like Backyard’ Lists for Nearly $13 Million

"The resort-style backyard with an outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining." A palatial 9,000-square-foot home in Dallas’s Highland Park came on the market on Wednesday with an asking price of $12.9 million. Built in 2020 by well-known Texas architect Richard Drummond Davis, the home features extensive indoor and outdoor...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Miami Springs, FL
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
realitytitbit.com

Dave and Jenny Marrs Welcome Inn fans to bed and breakfast hotel

Husband and wife duo Jenny and Dave Marrs have officially opened the doors of their bed and breakfast hotel. We saw them buy and renovate the Welcome Inn on HGTV, and now fans can stay there for themselves. Their dream project has finally come to fruition, following months of tireless...
CELEBRITIES
homedit.com

Tub Shower Combo: Take Your Bathroom Design To The Next Level

A tub shower combo might be the design element your bathroom is missing. Should you have a tub in your bathroom or should it be a shower? With tub to shower remodel ideas, don’t worry if you have limited space. There are plenty of small bathroom tub and shower...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 51 Franklin Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 51 Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Flushing Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Flushing Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Zelig Weiss of Riverside Developers is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
marthastewart.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond's "Big Home Sale" Features Up to 25% Off Everyday Essentials—Shop Our Top Picks Here

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you love to relax in your bed or enjoy the fresh air in your backyard in your free time, outfitting every corner of your home with the essentials that encourage you to unwind is key. During Bed, Bath & Beyond ″Big Home Event,″ you can save big on bedding, rugs, furniture, and more—must-have home essentials are on sale for up to 25% off right now. Want to upgrade your bedding? The Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen 625-Thread-Count King Sheet Set in Bright White ($120, originally $160, bedbathbeyond.com) is exactly what you need. If you need to boost organization, consider the Forest Gate Wheatland Industrial Open Shelving Bench Hall Tree Coat Rack ($202.99, originally $289.99, bedbathbeyond.com), which is guaranteed to streamline your entryway.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

Bedroom Trends Through the Decades

Today’s bedroom trends are eclectic—filled with references from the past, innovative technology of the present, and an emphasis on a future where the top priority is comfort over everything. Looking back to the bedrooms of previous periods sheds light on the interesting ways that sleep patterns—and the products we choose to surround ourselves with when snoozing—have evolved over time, and where they might lead us in the future.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Benzinga

Looking At Bed Bath & Beyond's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond. Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18%...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy