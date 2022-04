Whitney Houston’s legacy continues to live on and now, a piece of her history in New Jersey is on the market for $1.599 million. Located in Mendham, New Jersey, the guest house of the Whitney Houston estate is now for sale. Set on five rolling acres of natural surroundings, the three-bed, four-bath home (two full, two partial) is a spacious ranch-style property that the current owners purchased from Houston in 2010. Houston passed away in 2012, but her memory lives on in the property, with a few special touches in the recording studio that celebrate her legacy.

MENDHAM, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO