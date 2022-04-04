EastEnders’ Dot Cotton star June Brown was told to ‘carry on smoking’ by doctors before she died aged 95

EASTENDERS' June Brown was ordered to keep smoking by doctors before she died.

The actress, whose death aged 95 was revealed today, had spent the past 70 years puffing about 20 cigarettes a day.

EastEnders stalwart June Brown was ordered to keep smoking Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Her on-screen son, John Altman revealed in 2020 that she was on half a pack a day on doctors’ orders.

John, 68, starred alongside June — who played Dot Cotton on the BBC soap for 35 years — as “Nasty Nick” Cotton, her criminally wayward son.

The actor, who regularly visited June at her home in Surrey, said: “She is still smoking, unfortunately, but the doctors have told her not to stop now. She loves her ciggies. She smokes at least ten a day.”

June tried to cut down her seven-decade habit in 2019 by turning to e-cigarettes — but said at the time they were too heavy to hold.

The Walford stalwart quit EastEnders in 2020 because she did not like her storylines. And she worried about not being able to read her script after being diagnosed with sight problems.

The shock news was revealed by on-screen son John Altman, who has remained close friends with June

But John also revealed June’s vision has not worsened, although she had feared she would go blind.

He said: “Her eyesight’s not brilliant but apart from that she is full of beans. She gets the Kindle and her glasses, so she can still read."

June quit EastEnders in February because she did not like her storylines, but John hasn't ruled out a return as 'Nasty Nick' Credit: BBC

