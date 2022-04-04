ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon, Starbucks and the sparking of a new American union movement

By John Logan, Professor and Director of Labor and Employment Studies, San Francisco State University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvM0J_0eyj8A3p00
The start of a movement or a moment? AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

April 1, 2022, may go down as a pivotal day in the history of American unions.

In a result that could reverberate in workplaces across the U.S., the independent Amazon Labor Union – first formed in 2020 by Chris Smalls , an Amazon worker fired for protesting what he saw as inadequate COVID-19 safety precautions – got the better of the previously successful anti-union efforts of the online retailer. It means that Smalls’ warehouse in Staten Island, New York, will be the first to have a unionized workforce .

On the same day, Starbucks Workers United – an organization affiliated with Service Employees International Union – won yet another election, making it 10 out of 11 wins for the union since first succeeding in Buffalo in December 2021. This time, it was the chain’s flagship roastery in New York City that opted to unionize. The organizing campaign has now spread to over 170 Starbucks stores nationwide. Several more Starbucks elections will take place in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a re-run election at a Amazon factory in Bessemer, Alabama, will depend on the outcome of several hundred contested ballots . Even if Amazon wins, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union has – at very least – came tantalizingly close in what was deemed a long-shot union vote.

Something is definitely happening in the labor movement.

A different kind of organizing

As a scholar of the labor movement who has observed union drives for two decades, what I find almost as striking as the victories is the unconventional nature of the organizing campaigns. Both the Starbucks and Amazon-Staten Island campaigns have been led by determined young workers .

Inspired by pro-union sentiment in political movements, such as Bernie Sanders’ presidential bids , Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Socialists of America , these individuals are spearheading the efforts for workplace reform rather than professional union organizers. Indeed, one would be hard pressed to find many experienced organizers among the recent successful campaigns.

Instead, the campaigns have involved a significant degree of “self-organization” – that is, workers “talking union” to each other in the warehouse and coffee shops and reaching out to colleagues in other shops in the same city and across the nation. This marks a sea change from the way the labor movement has traditionally operated, which has tended to be more centralized and led by seasoned union officials.

A labor revival

Perhaps more important than the victories at Starbucks and Amazon themselves are their potential for creating a sense of optimism and enthusiasm around union organizing, especially among younger workers.

The elections follow years of union decline in the U.S. – both in terms of membership and influence.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these recent labor wins would probably have seemed unimaginable. Powerful, wealthy corporations like Amazon and Starbucks appeared invincible then, at least in the context of National Labor Relations Board rules, which are stacked heavily against pro-union workers . Under NLRB rules, Amazon and Starbucks can – and do – force workers, on the threat of dismissal, to attend anti-union sessions , often led by highly paid external consultants .

Starbucks has said it has been “consistent in denying any claims of anti-union activity. They are categorically false.” But in March 2022, the NLRB alleged that the coffee chain had coerced workers, placed union supporters under surveillance and retaliated against them. Similarly Amazon – which has in the past advertised for analysts to monitor “labor organizing threats ” has said it respects workers’ rights to join or not join unions .

The significance of the recent victories is not primarily about the 8,000 new union members at Amazon or a gradual flow of new union members at Starbucks. It is about instilling in workers the belief that if pro-union workers can win at Amazon and Starbucks, they can win anywhere.

Historic precedents show that labor mobilization can be infectious.

In 1936 and 1937, workers at the Flint plant of General Motors brought the powerful auto-marker to its knees in a sit-down strike that quickly inspired similar action elsewhere. In the reported words of a Chicago doctor, when explaining a subsequent sit-down strike by wet nurses in the city, “It’s just one of those funny things. They want to strike because everyone else is doing it.”

Seizing the moment

The pandemic has created an opportunity for unions .

After working on the front lines for over two years, many essential workers such as those at Amazon and Starbucks believe they have not been adequately rewarded for their service during the pandemic and have not been treated with respect by their employers.

This appears to have helped spur the popularity of the Amazon Labor Union and Starbucks Workers United.

The homegrown nature of these campaigns deprives Amazon and Starbucks of employing a decades-old trope at the heart of corporate anti-union campaigns: that a union is an external “third party ” that doesn’t understand or care about the concerns of employees and is more interested in collecting dues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoqAn_0eyj8A3p00
Attempts to disparage outside unionizers are blunted when drives are led by company workers. Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

But those arguments mostly ring hollow when the people doing the unionizing are colleagues they work alongside day in and day out.

It has the effect of nullifying that central argument of anti-union campaigns despite the many millions of dollars that companies often pumped into them.

An unfavorable legal landscape

This “self-organization” at Starbucks and Amazon is consistent with what was envisioned by the authors of the 1935 Wagner Act , the statute that provides the foundation of today’s union representation procedures.

The National Labor Relations Board’s first chair, J. Warren Madden, understood that self-organization could be fatally undermined if corporations were allowed to engage in anti-union pressure tactics:

“Upon this fundamental principle – that an employer shall keep his hands off the self-organization of employees – the entire structure of the act rests,” he wrote .“ Any compromise or weakening of that principle strikes at the root of the law.”

Over the past half century, anti-union corporations and their consultants and law firms – assisted by Republican-controlled NLRBs and right-wing judges – have undermined that process of worker self-organization by enabling union elections to become employer-dominated.

But for the long-term decline in union membership to be reversed, I believe pro-union workers will need stronger protections. Labor law reform is essential if the almost 50% of non-union American workers who say they want union representation are to have any chance of getting it.

Dispelling fear, futility and apathy

Lack of popular interest has long been an obstacle to labor law reform.

Meaningful labor law reform is unlikely to happen unless people are engaged with the issues, understand them and believe they have a stake in the outcome.

But media interest in the campaigns at Starbucks and Amazon suggests the American public may finally be paying attention.

It isn’t known where this latest labor movement – or moment – will lead. It could evaporate or it may just spark a wave of organizing across the low-wage service sector, stimulating a national debate over workers’ rights in the process.

The biggest weapons that anti-union corporations have in suppressing labor momentum are the fear of retaliation and a sense that unionization is futile. The recent successes show unionizing no longer seems so frightening or so futile.

[ You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter .]

John Logan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 11

stanley
2d ago

I would like someone to tell me once the union is voted in what there pay is per hour after union dues , medical insurance and other items that these companies helped pay for . Because now the union will have control of and will have to make money off these be if it’s to pay for all their executives.

Reply
4
Cranky Old Geezer
2d ago

Unions - destroying America. They make it very difficult if not impossible to terminate non-performing employees, and raises should be based on the effort put in by the individual employee, not just given to everyone just because. Think consumer prices on things are high now (as if the current inflation situation isn't bad enough)? Just wait until a cup of coffee is $10. Unions are just giving companies a reason to further automate, an/or offshore business functions.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This new union boss could start the biggest strike in decades

You might not know Sean O'Brien. But he is poised to shake up the US economy in a way no one else has in recent memory. O'Brien was sworn in Tuesday as the new general president of the 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, succeeding James Hoffa, son of the union's most infamous president. The younger Hoffa held the job 23 years, far longer than his father ran the union.
LABOR ISSUES
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#American#Ap Photo#Amazon Labor Union#Starbucks Workers United
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy