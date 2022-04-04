ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What is a dwarf planet?

By Vahe Peroomian, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUK4X_0eyj88Nc00
Pluto, the largest of the dwarf planets. This image was taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft. NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com .

What is a dwarf planet? – Myranda, age 8, Knoxville, Tennessee

The word “planet” came from the ancient Greek words that mean “wandering star.” That makes sense, because for thousands of years, people have watched planets change position in the night sky – unlike stars, which appear fixed and unmoving to the naked eye.

That’s how the ancients discovered five of the planets: Mercury , Venus , Mars , Jupiter and Saturn . Astronomers using telescopes found Uranus in 1781, Neptune in 1846, and Pluto in 1930.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJklk_0eyj88Nc00
Artist’s impression of the dwarf planet Eris. ESO/L.Calçada and Nick Risinger

Solar system leftovers

I’m a space scientist with a passion for astronomy and the exploration of the Solar System. I received my Ph.D. in physics in 1994, about the time astronomers began to find more and more objects beyond Neptune, in the Kuiper belt . That’s a place in space that holds the “leftovers” of the solar system – particularly small icy bodies.

Three of those icy bodies – Eris , Haumea and Makemake – were discovered in the early to mid 2000s. They seemed large enough to be planets; all of them are roughly the same size as Pluto.

Astronomers then surmised that there were likely many more of these icy bodies in the Kuiper belt. They began to wonder: How many planets might we end up identifying in our solar system? Twenty? Thirty? A hundred? More?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFA7E_0eyj88Nc00
An artist’s illustration of the dwarf planet Haumea, surrounded by its ring. Instituto de Asrofísica de Andalucía

Dwarf planet defined

In 2006, and after much debate, the International Astronomical Union came up with a new definition for a planet. And for the first time, the term “dwarf planet” was used.

Here’s what the IAU said: A planet has to orbit the Sun directly. It also must be large enough to have a round, or spherical, physical shape.

And the planet must “ clear its neighborhood .” That means, aside from any moons it might have, the planet can’t share its orbit with other objects of comparable size.

An object that satisfies only the first two criteria – but not the last – is now called a dwarf planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jyi3_0eyj88Nc00
Artist’s illustration of Makemake, a dwarf planet in the Kuiper belt. Nearby is its moon, MK 2. Off in the distance: the Sun. NASA/ESA/A. Parker/Southwest Research Institute

Pluto is demoted

That’s why Pluto lost its status as a planet and is now classified as a dwarf planet. It failed the final item on the checklist – other icy Kuiper belt bodies are within its orbital path. The decision, a controversial one to be sure, is debated by scientists to this very day .

At the same time Pluto got demoted, another solar system object was promoted. Ceres , once considered an asteroid, is now classified as a dwarf planet. It’s nowhere near the Kuiper belt; instead, Ceres is in the main asteroid belt , orbiting between Mars and Jupiter.

Add them up – Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake – and that brings the number of dwarf planets in our solar system to five. But that list is sure to grow. Already, hundreds of candidates, nearly all in the Kuiper belt, potentially satisfy the criteria to be a dwarf planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtYsE_0eyj88Nc00
This photograph of Ceres, a dwarf planet in the main asteroid belt, was taken by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft. NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

About the dwarf planets

Dwarf planets are nothing like Earth.

As their name implies, they are much smaller. Pluto and Eris, the largest of the dwarfs, have less than one-fifth the diameter of the Earth.

They have less mass, too . For example, Earth has about 6,400 times more mass than Ceres. That’s like comparing two killer whales to a guinea pig .

And dwarf planets are cold. Pluto’s average temperature is around minus 400 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 240 Celsius).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buRuM_0eyj88Nc00
A photograph of Pluto and one of its five moons, Charon. Except for Ceres, all the dwarf planets have at least one moon. Charon is nearly half Pluto’s size. NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Could life exist on a dwarf planet?

Three things are needed for life: liquid water, an energy source and organic molecules – that is, molecules containing carbon.

More than 100 miles (161 kilometers) below Pluto’s surface, an enormous ocean of liquid water may exist; this might also be true for other Kuiper belt worlds. Ceres also has subsurface water , remnants of what might have been an ancient global ocean.

Organic molecules, in abundance everywhere in our solar system , have been found on Ceres and Pluto.

But the one missing ingredient for all the dwarf planets is a source of energy.

Sunlight won’t work, particularly for the Kuiper belt dwarfs; they are simply too far away from the Sun. To reach the belt, the light must travel more than 2.7 billion miles (4.4 billion km). By the time the sunshine arrives at these distant worlds, it’s too weak to significantly heat any of them.

And all the dwarf planets are too small to hold the inner heat that remains from the solar system’s formation .

Yet scientists have discovered life on Earth in the most hostile places imaginable – near the bottom of the ocean, miles deep in the soil and even inside an active volcano. When it comes to life in our solar system, never say never.

Take a tour of the dwarf planet Ceres.

Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com . Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

Vahe Peroomian has received funding in the past from the National Science Foundation and from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 4

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Dinosaur In History

The “age of dinosaurs”, officially known as the Mesozoic era, lasted from 252 million years ago until 66 million years ago. Scientists believe that period ended when an asteroid hit Earth. Expert observations about the period, particularly about the size and type of dinosaurs have changed over decades, particularly as new fossils are discovered. These […]
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
PopCrush

What Is the African Blob? Mysterious Mass Slowly Rising Underneath Continent

What is the African blob? The Earth is a mysterious place, and the blob beneath Africa is the latest bizarre natural phenomenon to prove just that. Scientists have remained baffled for years by two enormous land masses that are just sitting beneath Earth's surface, but one blob under Africa is slowly — and don't worry, we mean slowly — starting to make its way to the surface.
SCIENCE
CNET

Our Universe Might Have a Second Earth That Looks Something Like This

It may feel like it at times, but Earth is the opposite of alone. Approximately 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (more than a septillion) planets call the cosmos home, and that figure doesn't even include all the rogue, starless ones. Of course, a bunch are likely coated in wacky radioactive chemicals, made of pure...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Dwarf Planets#Pluto#New Horizons#Greek#Mercury#Eso L#The Solar System#Makemake
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Signal Coming From Our Galaxy Could Be One of The Rarest Known Objects

A mysterious, repeating radio signal in the Milky Way that baffled astronomers could be an object so rare, only one other has ever been tentatively identified. According to a paper by astrophysicist Jonathan Katz of Washington University at St. Louis, uploaded to preprint server arXiv, and yet to be peer-reviewed, the signal named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 could be a white dwarf radio pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Scientists Think They've Solved The Mystery of Asteroid Ryugu's Origin

In 2014, the Japanese Space Agency JAXA launched the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft to visit asteroid Ryugu. It arrived at the asteroid in June 2018 and studied it from orbit for over a year. Hayabusa 2 even dispatched four rovers to the asteroid's surface. After departing, it flew past Earth in...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy