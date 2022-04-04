Anderson deputy responding to robbery fatally collides with 80-year-old's vehicle

On Sunday afternoon, an Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy collided with an 80-year-old woman's sedan, resulting in her death.

The deputy was driving to an armed robbery and collided with Sarah Parson at the intersection in front of the Walmart on Highway 28 Bypass, the Anderson County Coroner's office said in a statement.

The deputy was identified as Jonathan Westbrook, 30, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Parson was entering the highway from a private drive as Westbrook was driving east on the highway, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Joel Hovis said, in a recording.

Parson was airlifted to a Greenville hospital where she died, the coroner's office said in a statement. Westbrook was injured and transported to Anmed Health Medical Center, Hovis said in the recording.

Westbrook started his law enforcement career at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in July of 2021, training records indicate.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting.

