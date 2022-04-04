ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers pass measures on taxes, voting and schools

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Georgia lawmakers pushed through dozens of bills in a rapid-fire conclusion to their 2022 session on Monday, delivering a tax cut and banning teaching on “divisive concepts” in schools. But lawmakers did not take up a measure that could have required physical exams before a woman could be prescribed abortion pills,...

