HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Scorekeepers were kept busy Tuesday during a high-scoring contest between Great Bend and Hutchinson Salthawks at Hobart-Detter Field where Great Bend edged the Salthawks 7-6. Great Bend took advantage of early errors by the Salthawks to take a 2-0 lead in the first. Hutchinson bounced back by putting up five runs in the second inning. Great Bend took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO