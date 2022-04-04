ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Even With DeVante Parker, the Patriots Still Have a Ways to Go

By Steven Ruiz
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to hell, Patriots fans. OK, maybe that’s a little dramatic for a team that’s made the playoffs two of the past three years. But when reaching the AFC title game was the floor for nearly two decades, going a handful of years without a postseason win feels like a drought....

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former 1st-round pick likely done with Patriots

N’Keal Harry has been a massive disappointment since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2019, and the end of his time with the franchise could be near. The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker on Saturday in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Parker is now...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Devante Parker
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals If He Was Surprised By Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski always expected to see Tom Brady on an NFL field again. He just didn’t envision his long-time teammate returning from retirement so quickly. In an interview with TMZ Sports (h/t NESN’s Zack Cox), the tight end said he thought Brady would spend a year away from the game before getting the itch to play again.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Officially Announce Major Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots have officially announced the acquisition of veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker by way of trade with the Miami Dolphins. This transaction was reported over the weekend, but today’s announcement makes the deal official. Parker, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Curran: Analyzing Parker's on-field and financial fit with Pats

Ever seen a flock of seagulls descend on a dropped French Fry? That’s what the football-loving portion of New England looked like when news broke Saturday that the Patriots were trading for DeVante Parker. News -- any news at all -- of a recognizable player at a ballhandling position...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Jets#American Football#Afc#Espn#The New England Patriots
NBC Sports

Report: This NFC team had interest in DeVante Parker before Patriots trade

The New England Patriots weren't the only team interested in acquiring Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker via trade. One of the other teams with interest in Parker was the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys definitely need to add another quality wide receiver to their roster to...
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots create cap space for DeVante Parker by restructuring Deatrich Wise’s contract (report)

The Patriots have freed up some salary cap space so they can afford their newly-acquired wide receiver. Bill Belichick has converted $2.85 million of Deatrich Wise’s base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. It’s a relatively simple move that creates $1.9 million in cap space and was “a move made to accommodate the trade” for DeVante Parker, per Yates.
NFL
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Veteran Quarterback Signing

First, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got Tom Brady back from retirement. Then, they re-signed his backup. The Bucs announced Wednesday afternoon that they have officially welcomed back Blaine Gabbert, who has spent the last two seasons caddying for Brady. Gabbert appeared in six games for Tampa Bay in 2021, completing...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Rob Gronkowski cannot commit to football right now

Gronkowski's status is still up in the air but if he returns he has already made it clear it will be with Brady and the Bucs. Gronk finished with 89 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, which was good for TE5 overall in half-PPR leagues. If he plays in 2022, he would likely be a top-six player at his position.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy