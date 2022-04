Nancy’s Hope Community Center expanded from 6,500 to 8,800 square feet in its new location at 797 Stockton Road in Sonora. “We used to be an island out in Columbia, but now we are a beacon of light,” its founder Nancy Scott said, referring to the change of venue. “It was a great move. We had lots of help from our neighbors. Word went out asking for help with the move on social media and by word of mouth.

SONORA, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO