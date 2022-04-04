ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Editorial: Why we need to talk about Alex Jones

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Jones, who has become synonymous with the word “hoax,” seems like he was made up. But Jones is not fake news. He is not a character yanked from some fictional multiverse whose bombastic sins strain credibility. Jones is ridiculous, and has been for a very long...

The Independent

Alex Jones v Sandy Hook: Why the false flag conspiracist is now dodging court

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real. Nearly 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims - 20 of which were young children - seek to hold him accountable in court. The most recent developments came this week, when he failed to appear twice for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families. Mr Jones had sought to delay the deposition, citing doctors who said he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Middletown Press

What we know and what’s next in the Alex Jones, Sandy Hook defamation case

Families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting were ‘grateful’ in November after a Connecticut Superior Court judge ruled in their favor over a defamation lawsuit brought against Alex Jones. Now, they are skeptical over how Jones will cover the damages a jury must determine they...
LAW
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

Fox News viewers who were paid to watch CNN for 30 days eventually became more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news, according to a new study. The study titled “The manifold effects of partisan media on viewers’ beliefs and attitudes: A field experiment with Fox News viewers” by David E Brockman and Joshua L Kalla was conducted in September 2020 and published last week.“Of 763 qualifying participants, we then randomised 40 per cent to treatment group. To change the slant of their media diet, we offered treatment group participants $15 per hour to watch 7...
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Ketanji Brown Jackson and Patrick Jackson’s Love Story Is a Lesson in the Power of True Partnership

It’s been, to say the least, a frustrating week on the Senate floor, as President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has been subjected to a nonstop barrage of racist and generally offensive questioning courtesy of GOP senators like Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. Seeing a Black woman begin the process of (hopefully) being confirmed to the Supreme Court should have been a watershed moment, and for many, it was. However, the historical import of Jackson’s confirmation hearings was somewhat overshadowed by the racism and gender-based idiocy that Republican senators seemed to feel perfectly comfortable lobbing her way. (Seriously, Senator Cruz—you have one of the sharpest legal minds in the country on the stand, and you waste time asking her if she believes babies are racist?)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

A new civil war? Maybe so — but it won't look anything like the first one

Almost every day offers more evidence of how American fascism is becoming a reality. We now know for certain that Donald Trump and his coup cabal attempted to overthrow American democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. The coup continues as Republicans and their agents are attacking America's multiracial democracy in dozens of states, seeking to make it impossible for Black and brown Americans and other Democratic Party constituents to have their votes counted fairly.
U.S. POLITICS
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Reason.com

Yale Law Prof. Kate Stith Confirms that the Protest of a Fed Soc Event She Moderated was Extremely Disruptive

There have been conflicting accounts of the infamous March 10 protest of a Yale Federalist Society event. Some accounts contend that the protest was brief and not-all-that disruptive in the scheme of things; others claim that the protest disrupted not only the event, but was so noisy that it disrupted classes and meetings elsewhere in the building.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene reports Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police for joke about Will Smith slapping her

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported Jimmy Kimmel to the US Capitol Police on Wednesday, after the late-night host made a joke about Will Smith slapping the Georgia Republican.“ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” she wrote on social media on Wednesday.During his monologue on Tuesday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made a joke about Ms Greene’s comments on the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation process. Earlier in the week, the Georgia rep had hammered her fellow congressional Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney for saying they...
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Steve Bannon Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Mike Bannon, Chris Bannon, Mary Beth Meredith. College: Virginia Tech College of Architecture and Urban Studies. Wife/Spouse Name: Diane Clohesy (m. 2006–2009), Mary Louise Piccard (m. 1995–1997) Kids/Children Name: Yes (Emily Piccard, Grace Piccard, Maureen Bannon) Profession: American media executive, political figure, strategist, former investment banker, and...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How We Talk About The Pandemic Still Matters

Over the course of the pandemic we’ve talked a lot about… the pandemic. Specifically, we’ve used a variety of terminology, often action verbs, to describe how we’ve been collectively and individually handling COVID-19. Early on, we were focused on “flattening the curve.” We talked about not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

3-Minute Civics: How many voices does it take to make a ‘free press’?

I am stunned by what the Russian people are not allowed to know about their war on Ukraine. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law criminalizing reporting that contradicts the government’s version of events.  That’s a far cry from the First Amendment to the American Constitution, which states the U.S. Congress […] The post 3-Minute Civics: How many voices does it take to make a ‘free press’? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS

