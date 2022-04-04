ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Florida scientists will determine soil health after the application of common farming pesticides

wfsu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida scientists will study how farm pesticides called fumigants affect the soil in Hillsborough County, and the research results will apply across the state. At least a month before planting crops, Florida farmers fumigate their sandy soils to manage diseases, pests and weeds. They apply the pesticide to the bottom of...

news.wfsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

SupPlant is an Internet of Trees solution dramatically reducing irrigation needs for thirsty crops

In a world where under-watering has far more damaging results than over-watering, a non-tech-enabled farmer may be tempted to keep the soil wetter than it needs to — wasting a tremendous amount of precious water in the process. By carefully measuring the plants, and pairing their status with weather and soil data, it can give very precise watering needs. The company just raised $27 million to continue fertilizing and watering its own growth trajectory.
AGRICULTURE
MindBodyGreen

Regenerative Farms Boast Healthier Crops & Soil Than Conventional Farms

Unlike environmentally damaging growing practices used by commercial farms, regenerative agriculture improves the sustainability of the land to ensure farming can continue for years to come. Additionally, many have theorized that regenerative farming significantly increases the quality of food, but not much evidence has been available to support this theory—that is, until a nationwide study on regenerative farms was recently published in PeerJ.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Health#Pesticides#Bacteria#Uf
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa farmers fear fertilizer shortage

Planting season is just around the corner for farmers, but there's already a lot of stress sprouting up. With Russia as a top fertilizer exporter and Ukraine as a top grain exporter, prices have shot to record highs in the past month and access is limited.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Phys.org

The secret to better coffee? The birds and the bees

A groundbreaking new study finds that coffee beans are bigger and more plentiful when birds and bees team up to protect and pollinate coffee plants. Without these winged helpers, some traveling thousands of miles, coffee farmers would see a 25% drop in crop yields, a loss of roughly $1,066 per hectare of coffee.
AGRICULTURE
Montana Free Press

Common Ground, Part 3: Rebuilding soil by building relationships

Wind and water have eroded Montana soils since the first plow turned earth on the Northern Plains more than 150 years ago, taking with them one of the state’s most important resources. Since then, tillage, plus the fertilizer and pesticides common in industrial agriculture, have continued to degrade the soil that agriculture depends on. With climate change threatening almost 25,000 Montana agricultural jobs in the next 50 years, many farmers, ranchers and researchers believe the status quo is no longer adequate. And though conventional farming continues to account for the overwhelming majority of Montana’s $4.6 billion ag sector, things are shifting.
MONTANA STATE
WMDT.com

USDA shares how much farmers intend to plant this growing season

MARYLAND – The U.S. Department of Agriculture released their findings for their Prospective Plantings report. This is where farmers tell the department how much they think they will grow based on outside factors, such as weather and fertilizer costs. In the report, it said farmers are expected to plant 2% less acres of corn than last year, 15% less acres of barley than last year, and 12% less acres of winter wheat than last year.
MARYLAND STATE
L.A. Weekly

Poor Oral Health Is Linked To This Common & Dangerous Disease

Poor oral health has been linked to a variety of health conditions, among them cardiovascular diseases. Oral health is important. Maintaining healthy gums and teeth requires a lot of steps, something that most of our dentists love to passively-aggressively remind us of. Still, they may be right. While a cavity may not seem like the worse thing in the world, poor oral health has been linked with a variety of diseases, including heart disease.
HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

History of challenges adds to current stresses for Kansas farmers and their communities

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post History of challenges adds to current stresses for Kansas farmers and their communities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Phys.org

With 'Plant Armor' crop cover, insects have to navigate textile maze

North Carolina State University researchers designed a textile "Plant Armor" that forces insects to navigate a maze-like path if they try to reach a plant. The design was more effective at blocking insects from reaching cabbage plants in multiple experiments, compared with an alternative crop cover. Based on their findings,...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy