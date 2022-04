The Ballston Spa Central School District’s partnership program received generous funding from the Ballston Spa Elks Lodge #2619. Representatives presented donations and received recognition from the district during a recent Board of Education meeting. The Ballston Spa Elks Lodge continues to be a supporter of the Scotties BackPack Program. For the 2021-22 school year they have provided $6,000 to assist with supplying weekend meals to students who may otherwise go without. (Photo provided)

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO