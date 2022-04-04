ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A University of Florida committee finds irregularities in the hiring of Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo

By WFSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA faculty committee charged with looking into how the University of Florida hired controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says there were...

Comments

get a long...
2d ago

There were plenty of people in Florida, from Florida, that are qualified for the job. Ron wanted an outsider like himself. Its much easier to look at the people like numbers and dollar signs if you have no relation to them.

Reply(3)
38
Lc Baker
2d ago

It took them long enough to find out that he is not qualified for this job…. Get someone with the right credentials…..plz not a yes, yes person🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply(4)
33
nevermind
2d ago

Desantis is God here and you will pay for telling everyone else something about his mouth piece of a so called Dr who says exactly what Desantis wants him to say.You will be on the can't list

Reply(8)
25
