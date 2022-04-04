ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Some 40% of US crypto owners view their digital assets as a hedge against inflation, survey finds

By Adam Morgan McCarthy
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWOsJ_0eyj4Wo300
Cryptocurrency predictions for 2022. toondelamour/Getty
  • Among US crypto owners, 40% view their digital assets as an inflation hedge, a Gemini survey has found.
  • Inflation in the US is running at 40-year highs, pushing people to seek a way to protect their wealth.
  • Almost half of US crypto owners — 44% — started buying digital assets in 2021, according to the report.

As price rises hit a four-decade high, 40% of cryptocurrency owners in the US say they view their digital assets as a hedge against inflation, a survey has found.

But among all US respondents, including majority who aren't holders, only 16% saw crypto as a great way to protect their wealth from losing value as inflation soars, according to a Gemini report published Monday.

The US is grappling with its highest inflation rate since 1982, driven initially by pandemic pressures and more recently by the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine on energy and food prices in particular. Rising prices erode the value of a US dollar, say, as it takes more of the currency to buy goods and services.

Global cryptocurrency investment hit a turning point in 2021, the Gemini report found, driven by inflation and a push to diversify.

Almost half of US crypto owners — 44% — started buying digital assets in 2021, it said, compared with 41% for all holders worldwide. The highest levels of newbies were in India (54%), and in Brazil and Hong Kong (both 51%).

"The vast majority of crypto owners in the US (85%) buy and hold cryptocurrency for its long-term investment potential or as a 'store of value'," Gemini said in the report.

But in countries whose currency has been devalued against the dollar over the last decade, the appetite for crypto is sharper. People dealing with 50% or more currency devaluation are more than five times as likely to say they plan to buy crypto this year, according to the report.

Gemini said it surveyed almost 30,000 people across 20 countries between November 2021 and February 2022.

Traditionally, investors look to gold and other perceived safe havens such as the Swiss franc to shelter their wealth from the effects of inflation. But many crypto enthusiasts have touted the benefits of digital currencies as an inflation hedge, including Texan congressman Pete Sessions, who recently described bitcoin as digital gold.

—Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) March 30, 2022

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sessions
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#Us Dollar#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy