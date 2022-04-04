State Senate to begin revisiting legal Marijuana laws
BOSTON (WWLP) – In the Statehouse, the Senate will begin the process of revisiting the state’s legal marijuana laws. The chamber agreed unanimously on Friday to re-draft the bill.House approves bill legalizing marijuana
Proposed changes are due Monday afternoon for debate later this week. Among the possible amendments are changes to the host-community agreement policy and measures to promote social equity in the industry.
There is also some support for a new clause that would allow on-site cannabis consumptions establishments.

