State Senate to begin revisiting legal Marijuana laws

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the Statehouse, the Senate will begin the process of revisiting the state’s legal marijuana laws. The chamber agreed unanimously on Friday to re-draft the bill.

Proposed changes are due Monday afternoon for debate later this week. Among the possible amendments are changes to the host-community agreement policy and measures to promote social equity in the industry.

There is also some support for a new clause that would allow on-site cannabis consumptions establishments.

