State Senate to begin revisiting legal Marijuana laws

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 2 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the Statehouse, the Senate will begin the process of revisiting the state’s legal marijuana laws. The chamber agreed unanimously on Friday to re-draft the bill.

House approves bill legalizing marijuana

Proposed changes are due Monday afternoon for debate later this week. Among the possible amendments are changes to the host-community agreement policy and measures to promote social equity in the industry.

There is also some support for a new clause that would allow on-site cannabis consumptions establishments.

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

