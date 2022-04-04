ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parksley, VA

Firefighter injured in commercial apartment fire in Parksley

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

ACCOMACK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a commercial apartment fire in Parksley Sunday afternoon.

According to officials from Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to the fire around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Parksley Road.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke conditions.

Officials say a total of four apartments sustained damage following the fire. The number of displaced residents has not yet been released.

There were no occupants injured, however, one firefighter was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

American Red Cross is currently in touch with the affected residents regarding lodging.

    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )
    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )
    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )
    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )
    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )
    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )
    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )
    Parksley Rd Fire (Courtesy – Parksley Volunteer Fire Company )

