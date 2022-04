A 14-year-old boy has been hailed as a child prodigy after a string of achievements including becoming the youngest full-ride scholarship recipient at Southern University. Elijah Precciely of Baton Rouge was homeschooled by his mother while taking college-level courses in biology, physics and business when he was just 8 years old. Precciely is very focused and as far as he's concerned, his life depends on it. “You have to have a mindset to actually know, ‘Hey, I have to learn this, my life depends on it,’” Precciely told ABC News. “Act like your life depends on it because it does. When you learn, you increase your life.” He is now gearing up to finish college next year.

