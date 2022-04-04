ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Dorchester School District Two to announce new superintendent

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbGBE_0eyj3SSC00

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester School District Two School Board (DD2) is planning to choose the district’s new leader on Monday night.

The school board has three finalists, Dr. Brenda Hafner, Dr. Todd Trimble and Dr. Shane Robbins, to choose from.

“I think people see different things in different people. At the end of the day we have to listen to those comments and take those comments to heart,” said Gail Hughes, the DD2 School Board Chairwoman. “We have 26,000 students out there so we have 52,000 parents plus community members. So we have to take that into consideration.”

Last week, the school board had a special called meeting to make sure they were on track to name the new superintendent. The school board is considering community input and the finalists’ prospective first 45-day plans to make the decision.

“None of (the finalists) are from our area. So until they get in here they don’t know what they’re up against and they start trying to make these things happen,” said Chairwoman Hughes.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday night at district headquarters. The public can sit in on the meeting in person or online with a livestream.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

List: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of severe weather Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe weather is expected across the state Tuesday and some school districts are adjusting schedules accordingly. News 2 is monitoring conditions and will update this list as more districts make announcements. Colleton County School District will dismiss schools at the following times: Black Street Early Childhood Center: 10:40 a.m. Elementary Schools: […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 students charged after gun found at Florence middle school

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were charged Friday after a gun was found at Williams Middle School in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. A weapon was found by staff after officers were alerted by a student, Brandt said. All four students were charged with possession of a weapon […]
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dorchester County, SC
Education
City
Summerville, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#The Dorchester#The School Board#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
News19 WLTX

Here's the latest updates on tornadoes, storm damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina got a wave of severe weather that included at least one large tornado and several other twisters as well. A large, destructive tornado has been confirmed in Allendale County, leading to the National Weather Service issuing a tornado emergency in that area. There are already reports of heavy damage in that area, and videos have been shared on social media showing the tornado itself. That same cell was moved through Orangeburg County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating after multiple people shot during Friday-night altercation in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left five people with gunshot wounds Friday night in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the shooting took place at Logan Farm Road just after 11:30 p.m. Initial 9-1-1 calls reported one individual shot before being upgraded to two people shot […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Memorial info released for Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson has released details for his memorial service. Jamari was the 12-year-old student tragically shot at Tanglewood Middle School Thursday. Bruce Wilson, the family spokesperson, said the service will be held April 9 at the Relentless Church located at 635 Haywood Road. According to Wilson, […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy