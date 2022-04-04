How Billie Eilish Honored the Late Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammys

Just-married actor Billie Lourd had a lot to celebrate at her recent wedding to Austen Rydell on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas. And a lot to remember. The Booksmart star shared details of the occasion with Vogue, including how she kept her late mother, the iconic Carrie Fisher, in her heart on her special day. One way was in her style choices: She wore Oscar de la Renta for her rehearsal dinner; for the ceremony, custom Rodarte. “I discovered Kate and Laura [Mulleavy, Rodarte’s designers] after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love,” Lourd revealed. “So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my—kind of—elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!”

