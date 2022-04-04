Cleveland County Commissioners To Vote On Turnpike Expansion Resolution

Cleveland County Commissioners will vote on a resolution involving a turnpike that would run through Norman.

Since its announcement, the $5-billion Access Oklahoma project has caused lots of tension and raised many questions, especially from Cleveland County residents.

Many are concerned about the environmental and residential impact the turnpike could have.

The proposed plan would have a south extension, expanding the Kickapoo Turnpike down to I-35 near Purcell.

Another part would run past Lake Thunderbird and Norman's rural 5th district.

"[The plans] make no engineering, environmental, economic, geological, or human impact sense," said Amy Cerato, a Norman resident and civil engineer. "They are poorly planned and communicated and have underestimated cost projections for the type of engineering and construction that will be required." Cerato continued.

In Monday's resolution, Cleveland County Commissioners question the impact of construction on things like properties, wildlife and the watershed of Lake Thunderbird.

It will also ask the OTA to conduct a more extensive and comprehensive due diligence phase before finalizing plans.

County Commissioners plan to meet at 1 p.m. Monday.