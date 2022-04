A video showing innovative and informal sign-offs on the emails of young workers is going viral on the internet. NinetyEight, a marketing and brand growth operation company run by members of Generation Z, is showing how the younger generation is shaking up work culture. “F–k you, I’m out,” read a sign-off from an employee on their email sign-off and people are loving it. Through time, work culture has been gradually changing, but a fair few members of the older generations viewed (and still view) order, structure, hierarchy, dress code and maintaining the status quo more important than work itself. As younger generations entered the workspace, the rules of the game changed. Workspaces became more informal and welcoming.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO