Ex-finance minister wins runoff to be Costa Rica’s president

By AP News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A former finance minister who surprised many by making it into Costa Rica’s presidential runoff has easily won the election and is to become the Central American country’s new leader next month while still fending off accusations of sexual harassment when he worked at the...

