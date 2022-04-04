ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cognite appoints new CEO as founder steps aside

By Nerijus Adomaitis
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

OSLO, April 4 (Reuters) - Industrial software firm Cognite has appointed Girish Rishi, the former head of U.S. supply-chain software group Blue Yonder, as it eyes expansion in the U.S. market and a potential listing there, the Norwegian company told Reuters on Monday.

He replaces John Markus Lervik, the co-founder of Cognite, who instead is taking on a position as chief strategy and development officer, the company said.

Founded in 2016, Cognite makes software that helps read, connect and analyse large amounts of data, allowing customers companies to improve the operations and safety of industrial installations, such as oil and gas platforms.

"Today we are excited to have Girish Rishi join the company, who brings with him proven software and technology experience," Cognite's Chairman Oeyvind Eriksen said.

The company does not plan to make acquisitions in the near term, aiming instead for rapid growth on its own in the United States and elsewhere, the new CEO told Reuters.

"We want to grow at strong double digit percent growth rates on a quarter-by-quarter, year-by-year sequential and on a year-by-year basis," Rishi said in a telephone interview.

"A successful software company should be heavily anchored in the North America, which tends to be the largest market for successful software companies, and that's our intention to do that as well," he said.

Rishi left Blue Yonder in February, less than a year after it was bought by Japan's Panasonic (6752.T) in a $7.1 billion deal. read more

Cognite is controlled by Aker ASA (AKER.OL), the investment firm of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, and counts Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) among its shareholders as well as private equity firms TCV and Accel.

Aramco in February bought a 7.4% stake from oil firm Aker BP in a deal that valued Cognite at just over $1.5 billion. read more

Lervik, who has run Cognite since its inception, will in his new position focus on "high-impact business opportunities", while retaining his 7.2% stake in the company, an Aker spokesperson said.

Cognite's Eriksen told Reuters the plan was to list Cognite in the United States, most likely on Nasdaq, in the future, though there was no timing set.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Quick Decision: Ethiopian Airlines Has Already Appointed A New Group CEO

With the early retirement of long-time CEO Tewolde GebreMariam due to personal health issues, the airline has had to find a new leader. With the announcement of GebreMariam's departure on March 23rd, there was some uncertainty about when his replacement would be named. However, the very next day, Ethiopian Airlines issued a statement announcing the appointment of Mr Mesfin Tasew Bekele as the new head of the carrier. Who is he, and what kind of experience does he bring to the position?
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Cityblock Health names co-founder Toyin Ajayi as new CEO

Having previously served as the company’s president, Ajayi takes over from co-founder Iyah Romm, who took a temporary leave late in 2021 to focus on his own experience with “depression and the long-term effects of trauma.” Romm’s departure is now permanent, and Ajayi steps into the permanent chief executive role after having served in an interim office of the CEO led by current Cityblock Health board chair Andy Slavitt.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

Work Urgently, Lockheed’s New Space Chief Tells His Team

With the Pentagon demand for new satellites and spacecraft growing by the day, the new head of Lockheed Martin’s $12 billion space business said he wants his 21,000-person team to hustle. “We've got to establish a sense of urgency around all this,” said Robert Lightfoot, who in January was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

Executives From Leading Media Companies Talk Programming for Global Audiences

Variety is pleased to welcome thought-leaders at the forefront of the global TV industry to share their strategies for success. Angela Colla, Head of International Sales, Globo; Carol Hanley, President, Whip Media; Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc.; Miquel Penella, President, Streaming Services, AMC Networks; Rodrigo Mazón, EVP & GM of SVOD, Univision; and Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming, sit down with Variety International Editor, Manori Ravindran, for the panel discussion “Have Content, Will Travel: Strategies for Building a Global TV Audience,” airing March 29 in the Variety Streaming Room.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers was meeting on Wednesday to discuss how and whether to use additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters after data from Israel showed a fourth dose lowered rates of severe illness among older people. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Axios

Northrop Grumman announces 5G defense partnership with AT&T

Defense giant Northrop Grumman and AT&T are partnering to create what will be a "military Internet of Things" where sensors, weapons and data will all be connected by a 5G network. Driving the news: Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman CEO and president, announced the partnership Tuesday at the Axios What's Next...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
Benzinga

MindMed Appoints Francois Lilienthal As New CCO

With over twenty years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Francois Lilienthal, MD, has joined Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD as chief commercial officer (CCO). He had been serving as a consultant for the company for the last six months. Lilienthal has a long trajectory with pharmaceutical companies—in 1997, he was...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sitel Group® Wins Silver Award for People-Centric Response to COVID-19 in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2022-- Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced that it has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the people-centric response to COVID-19 category for the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lithuania's Nord Security raises $100 mln at $1.6 bln valuation

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Reuters) - Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, said on Thursday it has raised $100 million in its first external investment round from Novator Ventures, Burda Principal Investments and General Catalyst at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Chief Executives of video game maker Supercell, food delivery firm...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

German HealthTech Avi Medical Raises $54.5M

Avi Medical, the Munich-based HealthTech provider of telemedicine services, has raised 50 million euros ($54.5 million) in a Series B funding round, the lead funder announced Wednesday (April 6). Founded in 2020, this latest round of funding brings the German healthcare company to a valuation of 80 million euros ($87...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Blackstone weighs bid for infrastructure firm Atlantia- Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Blackstone Inc is weighing an offer for the Italian infrastructure company Atlantia, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The private equity firm is in talks to team up with Italy’s billionaire Benetton family, which owns 33% of Atlantia, to take the company private, the report said.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Amazon Alexa Fund, Alexa Startups Announce Venture Capital Investments For Black Tech Entrepreneurs

The Amazon Alexa Fund and Alexa Startups have announced the Black Founders Build with Alexa Program to support Black entrepreneurs. According to an Amazon release, the program is a four-month, remote program seeking 10 Black-founded startups located in North America that are driving innovation in voice, artificial intelligence, and ambient computing.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

395K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy