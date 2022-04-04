Salem Tennis Wins Flight At Edwardsville, Head To Charleston Today

Moving from Collinsville to Edwardsville while he was in junior high school was a tough adjustment at first for Anthony Campbell, but it paid off in the long run. A 2008 Edwardsville High School graduate, the 31-year-old Campbell earned All-State honors during his senior basketball season at EHS. He went on to have a successful collegiate career at Austin Peay State University, despite two major knee surgeries. Campbell grew up in Collinsville and attended Holy Cross Lutheran School. When he was going into eighth grade, his parents made the decision to move to Edwardsville, for education purposes as well as for sports.

