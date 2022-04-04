Salem Tennis Wins Flight At Edwardsville, Head To Charleston Today

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Pfaff, of Winston-Salem, went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket as well and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pfaff said he has a […]
EDWARDSVILLE - Despite a pandemic, despite being an artform thought outside of the arts' popular lexicon, Opera Edwardsville (OE) has thrived and grown, now celebrating its fifth year as a cultural and nonprofit arts organization.
Opera Edwardsville consistently and professionally has proved its chops, putting world-class talent together each season, for dedicated opera fans and the curious alike. Through its education program, OE has opened the doors to a whole new artist world of young performers.
Opera Edwardsville was voted best new organization in the last five years by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County traveled down to Frank Loria field to hit the diamond with Notre Dame. A strong top of the first that featured seven runs from the Rebels was a huge factor in their 9-1 win. Bryar Lamp was the only guy from Ritchie County to...
James Monroe 14, Mount View 2 (5 innings) Lindside – Shannon Phipps, Emily Bailey and Jadyn Bradley each had three RBI to lead James Monroe to a 14-2 win over Mount View in five innings. Phipps had a triple, while Bradley collected two hits. Kaydence Weikle smacked a double...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leslie Huffman, a senior from Parkersburg Catholic has officially signed with Fairmont State to continue her athletic and academic career. As a star basketball player in the state of West Virginia, Leslie helped lead Parkersburg Catholic to their first state championship win since 2006. This past...
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois including highlights of St. Thomas More’s game with Pontiac. BASEBALL: Pontiac 5, St. Thomas More 2 Unity 13, Rantoul 0 Warrensburg-Latham 18, Hartsburg-Emdrn 2 Arcola 16, Heritage 0 St. Anthony 6, Mahomet-Seymour 2 U-HIgh 16, MacArthur 0 Salt Fork 11, Armstrong 0 Teutopolis 7, Effingham 4 Lincoln […]
Edwardsville's Peyton Federmann had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's win over Belleville West in Belleville. (Matt Kamp) Olivia Baca, Payton Federmann and the Edwardsville Tigers erased any sense of déjà vu they were experiencing late Tuesday night.
Edwardsville's Wyatt Blunt had 25 assists in Wednesday's win over Collinsville. (Matt Kamp) After dropping their first two matches of the season, the Edwardsville boys volleyball team put one in the win column.
When Civic Memorial fell behind 1-0 a minute into Monday's game against Waterloo Gibault, the Eagles found themselves in an unenviable position. But CM responded with a pair of goals to take a 2-1 halftime lead and held on for a 3-2 victory at Oerter Park in Columbia.
ROBINSON AT WINDSOR/STEWARDSON-STRASBURG CANCELLED. ALTAMONT AT SOUTH CENTRAL POSTPONED TILL APRIL 22ND. EFFINGHAM AT COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY CANCELLED. WEDNESDAY LOCAL SPORTS SCHEDULE (WEATHER PERMITTING) HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL. SOUTH CENTRAL AT ST. ANTHONY. OBLONG AT CUMBERLAND. MATTOON AT ROBINSON. MT. CARMEL AT EVANSVILLE CHRISTAN. NORTH KNOX AT LAWRENCEVILLE. HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL. ST....
The Metro-East Lutheran baseball team dropped to 1-6 with a 13-7 loss to Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field on Monday in Belleville. Althoff, which improved to 2-3, rallied from a 6-4 deficit with a six-run fourth inning to post the non-conference win.
Moving from Collinsville to Edwardsville while he was in junior high school was a tough adjustment at first for Anthony Campbell, but it paid off in the long run.
A 2008 Edwardsville High School graduate, the 31-year-old Campbell earned All-State honors during his senior basketball season at EHS. He went on to have a successful collegiate career at Austin Peay State University, despite two major knee surgeries.
Campbell grew up in Collinsville and attended Holy Cross Lutheran School. When he was going into eighth grade, his parents made the decision to move to Edwardsville, for education purposes as well as for sports.
