What many people may not know about the Kalamazoo/Portage area is the fact that we were on our way to becoming the Mall capital of Michigan. During the 80’s Kalamazoo had a minimum of 4 malls. Today, there is only one, excluding the outdoor mall. Is the Crossroads Mall going to be the exception, or will it too join these abandoned and demolished malls of Kalamazoo’s past? Let's take a look back at some that weren't able to stand the test of time:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO