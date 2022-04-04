ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Raven Undergoes Knee Replacement Surgery

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raven took to social media to reveal that he underwent knee replacement surgery, which is why his podcast would be delayed this week. Raven hasn't wrestled since February 2020 at ARW The Extreme Torch...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 1

Related
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Sasha Banks Shares A Beer With Steve Austin Backstage At WWE WrestleMania 38 (Pic)

It was a successful WrestleMania 38 for both Sasha Banks and Steve Austin, as both came out victorious in their respective matches. Banks captured her first WrestleMania win by winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles with partner Naomi, while Austin wrestled his first match since 2003 and defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Schedule And RAW Status Update

Brock Lesnar is reportedly not scheduled for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As noted, WWE has confirmed that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing tonight to address the WWE Universe. You can click here for the updated RAW After WrestleMania preview for tonight.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Replacement#United States#Combat#Theraveneffect Podcast
ComicBook

Julianna Pena Blasts Ronda Rousey, Tries To Get Her to Come Out of MMA Retirement

Ronda Rousey has not competed in mixed martial arts since UFC 207 in December 2016, losing to Amanda Nunes 48 seconds into the first round in a failed attempt at winning back the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship. The UFC Hall of Famer has since gotten married, had a child, launched her pro wrestling career with the WWE and sporadically continued her acting career, seemingly putting her MMA life behind her. But on an episode of The MMA Hour this week, current Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena openly called out Rousey for choosing to leave the sport after back-to-back losses.
UFC
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Work And Compete Without Fear In WWE

Cody Rhodes wants to be his true self in WWE. At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his return to the company after six years away, facing and defeating Seth Rollins. The former AEW EVP spent 10 years with WWE (2006-2016) during which time he was a member of Legacy, performed as Stardust, held multiple titles, and so much more.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Toni Storm Says She Recently Thought Of Retiring

Toni Storm left WWE in December despite being involved in a SmackDown Women's Championship feud with Charlotte. Once her 90-day non-compete clause expired, Storm signed with AEW, making her debut on the March 30 episode of AEW Dynamite where she defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Hart Women's Tournament.
WWE
Fightful

Kim Orton Says Randy Orton Loves Working With Chad Gable; Kurt Angle Is A 'Huge Mark' For Chad Gable

Chad Gable has big-time supporters and Randy Orton and Kurt Angle. Chad Gable, for the last several months, has been working with Randy Orton as part of a tag team feud that even saw its way to WrestleMania 38. However, this is not the first time that Randy and Chad have worked together as it was actually Randy Orton Chad Gable pinned to win his first Smackdown Tag Team Championship alongside Jason Jordan, who would later be revealed to be the storyline son of Kurt Angle.
WWE
Fightful

FTR Explain Why They Fired Tully Blanchard As Their Manager

On the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) relived Tully Blanchard of his duties as their manager. FTR and Tully were aligned in the Pinnacle and found success together with Blanchard helping lead FTR to the AEW Tag Team Championships. FTR noted that they thought Blanchard had lost focus.
WWE
Fightful

Nikki Bella Wants To Relive WWE Evolution 2018 As The Woman She Is Now: It Could Have Been More Epic

Nikki Bella says she would like to relive WWE Evolution with the clear headspace and self-confidence that she has today. Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey headlined the first-ever, and only as of this writing, all-women's pay-per-view presented by WWE. Evolution took place in September 2018 on Long Island, New York. In the main event of that show, Nikki Bella lost to Ronda Rousey in a WWE Raw Women's Championship match. This also winds up being Nikki Bella's final match as a singles competitor, Royal Rumble matches notwithstanding.
WWE
Fightful

Lita Explains Her Mindset Ahead Of WWE Departure In 2006: 'Even Walking Down The Ramp Felt Weird'

Lita talks about her decision to leave WWE in 2006. Lita was one of the defining WWE Divas of Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras of WWE. Her matches with Trish Stratus helped inspire a generation but in 2006, Lita walked away and had stayed retired with the exception of very scattered appearances on WWE television and most recently, competing for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE
Fightful

Bianca Belair Talks WrestleMania Gear Inspiration, MJF On Jewish Heritage, More | Fight Size

Here is your fight-size update for Wednesday, April 5, 2022:. - Bianca Belair revealed on Instagram the inspiration behind her WrestleMania gear. Jacket- Designed and Made By Me: I made a jacket, showed it to @montezfordwwe & the response was “oh ok, you wearing that?” (He was trying to be nice and supportive but REAL at the same time LOL) At that point I knew to cut it up and start over ----! I had no idea the vision or the end goal but I cut it up and started over! STARTING IS THE HARD PART! and after that I just let my mind and passion guide me to the end result. Basically what I am saying is Push yourself, don’t be afraid to try, don’t be afraid to suck at something 1st, and eventually you will get there and surprise the hell out of yourself!
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Considered Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage For AEW Full Gear 2021

Adam Cole and Christian Cage are set to clash on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in a first-time-ever bout. The two have been linked together since Cole's AEW debut at All Out 2021 when he came out following Kenny Omega's match against Christian. As AEW Full Gear, they were on opposite sides of the ring as Cole teamed with The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) against Christian and the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy).
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy