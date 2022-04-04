ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

By John Hart
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19N7XO_0eyj01ur00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Practice rounds are underway for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. This is the first Masters Tournament that is back to normal operations since before the pandemic in 2019.

Tiger Woods arrived at the Tournament Practice Facility shortly after 1:30 p.m. He played the second nine on Sunday and is scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. as he continues to decide whether he will be able to play in The Masters.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods putts on the Tournament Practice Facility at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4th, 2022.

Other golfers on the course Monday included Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and 2020 Champion Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy hits his approach to No. 2 during practice for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Several participants are scheduled to hold news conferences on Monday, including two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Kevin Kisner of Aiken, playing in his seventh Masters, tees off of No. 1 and then fist bumps his four year-old son Henry during practice for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4, 2022. Henry is attending his first Masters Tournament.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have live coverage from Augusta National during NewsChannel 6 at Noon, 4, 5 and 6. Our nationally-syndicated Masters preview, “Tee Time Augusta”, airs on WJBF at 7:30 p.m. Then, end your Masters Monday with “Masters Report” at 11 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Video shows a confirmed tornado on the ground in west Georgia

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County, just south of Blakely. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
EARLY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
People

What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Dear Phil Mickelson: A Letter from Augusta

Wherever you are, I hope it’s not too bad. I’m sure you’re curious to know how things are in Augusta, where you’ve spent quality time every April for 29 years. Bryson said you’ve gone dark, so hope you don’t mind my reaching out. Obviously,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods announces he will play at Augusta in press conference

Tiger Woods will play at the 2022 Masters, he announced at a press conference on Tuesday.He gave a press conference at Augusta National and announced that: “As of right now, I’m going to play [in The Masters]. I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.” The tournament begins on Thursday.On Monday, five-time Green Jacket winner Woods practised for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for an appearance at The 86th MastersThe 46-year-old has not played in a top-level...
GOLF
WJBF

Gallery | CSRA Tornado & Storm Damage

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community. As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time. We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro. A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power […]
ALLENDALE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#The Masters
The Independent

How can I watch the Masters this week?

The eyes of the golfing world turn to Augusta, Georgia for the 86th edition of The Masters - the first men’s major of the season.Hideki Matsuyama claimed his maiden green jacket 12 months ago at Augusta National, becoming the first Japanese golfer to win a major.The 30-year-old withdrew from the Valero Texas Open last weekend due to a neck issue and faces a late call on whether he is able to defend his title, while Tiger Woods will make a “gametime decision” about his participation.Woods has not played competitively since a serious car crash in February of last year, but...
GOLF
WJBF

Sheriff: 2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at SC plant

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life. Anderson County authorities say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital. Sheriff Chad […]
ANDERSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Masters: Every hole ranked from easiest to hardest at Augusta National

It’s no surprise the four par 5s are the easiest holes in the Masters each year at Augusta National in Georgia. Modern tour pros build their games to dismantle the longest holes on any course, relative to par. Nos. 2, 8, 13 and 15 at Augusta National offer plenty of such scoring chances, and none of these par 5s has played over par for a Masters week since 1998.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Braves World Champions Trophy Tour postponed due to weather

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – If you planned to go to Evans Towne Center Park to see the Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy, you’re going to have to wait another week. Due to the threat of severe weather, the trophy tour has been moved to Monday, April 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy