Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors, in a deal coming after the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX acquired a 9.2% stake in the social-media network to become its largest single shareholder. Under the agreement, Musk is prohibited from amassing more than 14.9% of Twitter’s stock as long as he remains a director on the board — forestalling the possibility for at least the next two years that the mega-billionaire, who currently has a net worth of more than $300 billion, will mount an effort to take over the company. In a tweet, Twitter...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO