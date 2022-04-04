Euclid mother found guilty of murder of newborn baby in 1993

Related
Body of Cleveland Teen Found on Balcony Months After Her Disappearance; Police Arrest Her Boyfriend
The body of an Ohio teen was discovered months after she was brutally murdered. Police officers have arrested Bennie Washington, 39, who has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of 18-year-old Audreona Barnes.
Ohio Man Murdered Teenage Girlfriend, Then Left Her Body on Apartment Balcony for Months Through Eviction: Authorities
An Ohio man allegedly shot his teenage girlfriend in the head and left her body for months to decompose on his apartment balcony, police reportedly say. Bennie Washington, 39, is locked up for aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse for allegedly killing Audreona Barnes, Cleveland.com reported. Barnes–widely reported to...
Woman found shot to death after reported shootout in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An 18-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday at an apartment complex in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police said. Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting, officials said. He also suffered a gunshot wound, police said. The Cuyahoga County Medical...
Baby Theresa death investigation; mother of newborn ID'd, charged
THERESA, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, March 18 a significant update in the Baby Theresa death investigation case. Officials have identified the mother of the newborn as Karin Luttinen of Milwaukee – and she has been charged with concealing the death of a child, a felony.
Fla. Man Stabbed His Wife 13 Times, Then Placed Her Body in Trunk of Car After She Sought Divorce
A Florida man aware of his wife's plan to divorce him and "take everything, including their son," stabbed her to death and then placed her body in the trunk of his car before telling a neighbor he'd done so, later surrendering to police after a standoff. The man, Gerard Stewart,...
Truck driver and his brother rescue little boy after a mother nearly threw him in front of their truck
The two men, who are also brothers, were doing their job – delivering beer to gas stations. And all of a sudden, a mother nearly threw her toddler in front of their truck, they said. Thankfully, they reacted quick enough to stop their truck and then got out and intervened.
Ohio man allegedly punches 4yr old daughter in the face before firing a gun
CANTON, Ohio (WTRF) A man was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail for a domestic violence incident that occurred early on the morning of March, 11. The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Alliance reported to police that her live-in boyfriend, Arlie David Henthorn, punched her in the face several times and she alleged […]
City Watch Alert issued for teen mother who ran away with her newborn baby
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a teen mother who they said ran away her newborn baby. Police said 14-year-old Cherly Nicoll Lopez-Vasquez took off with 2-month-old Jordan Alexander Lopez Saturday morning from the 5300 block of Horseshoe Trail, near S Mendenhall and Knight Arnold.
Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them
Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
74-year-old Ohio man who sleeps near gun shoots teenage home intruder: 'I shot him again'
A 74-year-old man living in Akron, Ohio, told police he shot a teenager multiple times after he broke into his home last week. The homeowner, who asked to be identified by his nickname of "Lurch," told FOX 8 Cleveland the home invasion happened around 7:30 in the morning March 29. He said he opened fire when the teen came crashing through his front glass door.
A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.
In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
21 Years After Teen's Body Is Found Frozen in Rural Pa., Details Emerge About His Suspected Killer
An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington, whose frozen remains were found dumped in rural Pennsylvania by a group of hunters in 2001. Online court records confirm that Brian Quinn, 44, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Washington's death in...
Cleaning worker finds missing Ohio woman’s body wrapped in blanket on apartment balcony
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A missing Ohio woman was found dead after a cleaning worker found her body wrapped in a blanket while moving a pile of clothes in an apartment. The body of Audreona Barnes was discovered Thursday on a Cleveland apartment balcony, according to the Cuyahoga County...
Day care worker rips hair from 1-year-old’s head, tries hiding it, Ohio officials say
A day care worker grabbed a 1-year-old girl by the hair before dragging her about 10 feet, then continued to “jerk the child back and forth,” Ohio officials say. As she did so, authorities say 27-year-old Kristian Hemmitt ripped the toddler’s hair from her head. Surveillance video...
Two arrested after 700 pounds of pot found in Ohio
Investigators say they seized 700 pounds of pot in an Ohio drug raid.
Man found with pockets full of cash after armored vehicle theft: Police
The Akron Police Department announced an arrest in a theft from an armored vehicle.
Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released
The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
‘They shot it up,’ 911 callers describe chaos after 2 killed while stopped at a red light in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton Police are working to identify a shooter that opened fire on a minivan stopped at a stop light, killing two people who were inside it. “As soon as the light turned red they shot it up and they pulled off,” a 911 caller told dispatchers. “They just shot up the car.”
13-year-old in Ohio charged after woman punched, shot at during carjacking attempt
The Akron Police Department says a 13-year-old faces charges for an assault and attempted carjacking.
Police investigating after kindergarten student allegedly dragged to office in a ‘choke hold’
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Cleveland police have been asked by officials at St. Adalbert School to investigate after a young child was allegedly dragged to the office in a “choke hold” by a part-time assistant. The incident happened Monday at the school located on East 83rd Street in Cleveland. According […]
