BRYAN, Texas — More than one million Americans are owed money because of a hold in unclaimed tax refunds from the IRS. The IRS reported that they are withholding an estimated $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds. With April right around the corner, there are only a few days left to claim it. However, tax professional Debbie Holladay at Holladay & Associates, said this news isn't anything new and that there's a catch to ensure you actually receive your money.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO